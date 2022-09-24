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How to Use Your Vehicle to Make Electricity, Prepping for Grid Down
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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233 views • September 24, 2022

A Previous Video of Use of a Single Solar Panel: https://www.brighteon.com/ae55cb0e-151c-4ab2-a435-d839106b35f9

Posts w/ my videos can be viewed 100s to 1000s of times & sometimes the video counter just never moves ... or at least that happens w/ the more controversial ones that somehow remain up. 3 to 5 years old I didn't believe in Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, nor Tooth Fairy ... I knew I was the son of a Psychopath Serial Killer Pedophile DoD Monsanto Chinese Spy trafficking drugs & children for Rothschild Central Bankers. At least 10 people I gave details of who, what, where, & why have died of natural causes, accidents, or shot themselves in the head ... including my brother-in-law, 4 of my mechanics to include my bus driver in high school, my 5th grade school principal, 2 close friends after high school shot themselves in the head Doug Gatchell & Jeff Dalton, reporter AJ Fontaine, & a founder of DHS Homeland Security Rich Murzin.

So prepping for being homeless again just comes natural. From having woken up, drugged up, beaten, tied up in the trunk of a car ... & somehow survived on the run ... I can only wear a feather in my cap so long.

Act Legally & Constitutionally. Info, videos, & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick (Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews

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preppingsurvivalmartial lawoff gridmaking electricity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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