How to Use Your Vehicle to Make Electricity, Prepping for Grid Down

A Previous Video of Use of a Single Solar Panel: https://www.brighteon.com/ae55cb0e-151c-4ab2-a435-d839106b35f9

Posts w/ my videos can be viewed 100s to 1000s of times & sometimes the video counter just never moves ... or at least that happens w/ the more controversial ones that somehow remain up. 3 to 5 years old I didn't believe in Santa Claus, Easter Bunny, nor Tooth Fairy ... I knew I was the son of a Psychopath Serial Killer Pedophile DoD Monsanto Chinese Spy trafficking drugs & children for Rothschild Central Bankers. At least 10 people I gave details of who, what, where, & why have died of natural causes, accidents, or shot themselves in the head ... including my brother-in-law, 4 of my mechanics to include my bus driver in high school, my 5th grade school principal, 2 close friends after high school shot themselves in the head Doug Gatchell & Jeff Dalton, reporter AJ Fontaine, & a founder of DHS Homeland Security Rich Murzin.

So prepping for being homeless again just comes natural. From having woken up, drugged up, beaten, tied up in the trunk of a car ... & somehow survived on the run ... I can only wear a feather in my cap so long.

Act Legally & Constitutionally. Info, videos, & to contact me in private chat: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick (Opinion) Will China invade Dominican Republic, Mexico, Canada, & South America all at the same time the US is made to fall due to China Biden? All is to my best belief & knowledge. #StopTheBS #HangTheGreens #MeToo #WBNemesis #USConstitutionParty #NoPedoJoe #Restore45 #TheStarkRavingViking More videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/expatworldnews