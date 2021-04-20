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ADVERSE VACCINE EFFECTS ON UNVACCINATED WOMEN SEE LINKS BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION
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161 views • April 20, 2021
Reproductive holistic practitioner has seen a 400% increase in miscarriages since the release of the vaccine. Heavier/multiple periods in a month and post menopausal women also getting their periods.
Source: BM channel on YouTube via Jim Crenshaw
Source: BM channel on YouTube via Jim Crenshaw
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