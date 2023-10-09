Uncensored: AI APOCALYPSE: UN100/Agenda 2045 EXPOSED - Part 2

Maria Zeee takes us through a world-first exposé on UN100, Agenda 2045 and what the globalists are referring to as "The Age of Global Enlightenment" - a known Luciferian term. In Part 2 of this 4-Part series, Maria decodes the book that is guiding the globalists through the next stage of their totalitarian reign with with AI at the helm in what can only be described as the AI Apocalypse.

Originally aired on The Stew Peters Network, link below -

https://rumble.com/v3bpk8k-uncensored-ai-apocalypse-un100agenda-2045-exposed-part-2.html

Part 3 of 4 now available on Zeee Media Brighteon catalogue.

