COVID Vaxxed May Be Ineligible To Give Blood, Says Red Cross
Published 15 hours ago

(Feb 20, 2024) Red Cross cautions those who took the experimental COVID clot shot that they may not be eligible to donate blood. Alex Jones breaks it all down.


InfoWars: https://www.infowars.com/


Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=65d520240d63da299e258ba6

Keywords
current eventsalex jonesvaccinegenocidedepopulationbloodbioweaponblood clotscontaminationcovidplandemicred cross

