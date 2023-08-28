Create New Account
Naturopathic doctor Wil Spencer reveals SOLUTIONS to remediate the bodies of the jabbed
Dr. Wil Spencer explains about remediating from the vaccine and shedding and many other bio-weapons-The lies of the AMA world. Now we are finding that the naturopath world is the answer. Please do not go in the hospital for respiratory issues- We can help! From the soil up to your health.
https://patientadvocatebulldog.com/ 
https://patientadvocatebulldog.com/product/jab-rescue-kit/ 
https://patientadvocatebulldog.com/product/respiratory-rescue-kit/ 

