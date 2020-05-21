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How to Know God's Will for Your Life
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8 views • May 21, 2020
There is a lot of talk about the will of God. But, how can we know what God's will is for us? From making the the biggest decisions you're faced with, to mior choices it helps to know what God's input is. This video will show you 8 ways to do that. Are you ready?
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