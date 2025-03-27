© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Let me remind you that at the end of February this year, numerous reputable news agencies, citing their sources in Damascus, reported that despite the rise to power of pro-Turkish militants in Syria, Russia managed to maintain all its air force and naval bases in this Middle Eastern country. This information was also confirmed by the news agency Bloomberg. American journalists report that the current authorities in Damascus do not want Moscow to fully withdraw its troops from Syria. It is reported that this desire of the Syrian authorities is attributed to several factors.............................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/