05/17/2023 Nicole on Steve Gruber Show: The Eastern District of New York indictment against the 34 officers working for the CCP’s Ministry of Public Security has laid out how the CCP is going to interfere with the US election. They will create 10s of 1000s of fake social media accounts to spread propaganda, use the false narrative on the white supremacist to instigate racial hatred in American society, and spread the Russian disinformation propaganda as a scapegoat to mislead American people and to interfere with the US election.

05/17/2023 妮可参加史蒂夫·格鲁伯节目：纽约东区对中共公安部34名官员的起诉书，揭示了中共将如何干预美国大选。他们将创建成千上万个虚假社交媒体账户来宣传，利用关于白人至上主义者的虚假言论在美国社会煽动种族仇恨，并传播俄罗斯的虚假信息，将其作为替罪羊，来误导美国人民，达到干涉美国大选的目的。

