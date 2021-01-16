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America at War LIVE! with Dean Ryan 'Military at US Airports as Pelosi Promotes Civil War
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1242 views • January 16, 2021
America at War LIVE with Dean Ryan featuring guests TJ (Politico Analysis)
and Matthew Short (War-Gaming Expert)
Chinese Troops amass in numbers at both ends of the US Border
Cargo Ship pile up in Long Beach gets more press
Democrats shape the narrative ahead of Inauguration to play the role of Victim
US Military starts appearing throughout America's Airports
Cryptic App 'Signal' is the next to go down
CNN complicit in the Capitol Raid
Official Capitol Raid Narrative Collapses and much more
and Matthew Short (War-Gaming Expert)
Chinese Troops amass in numbers at both ends of the US Border
Cargo Ship pile up in Long Beach gets more press
Democrats shape the narrative ahead of Inauguration to play the role of Victim
US Military starts appearing throughout America's Airports
Cryptic App 'Signal' is the next to go down
CNN complicit in the Capitol Raid
Official Capitol Raid Narrative Collapses and much more
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