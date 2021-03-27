Calling out Alternative Media, Death of a Tanzanian President, Justin Alliman live on Simone Jennifer Smith LIVE 03/26/21

Is the press objective? Which news outlet is really fair and balanced, and what does that actually mean? How can reporters set aside their biases and really report the truth?



The problems with the media have been documented in great detail by researchers, academicians and journalists themselves. Let’s be real, public confidence in the media is low and it continues to slip.



The Tanzanian President Who Was Sceptical And Critical Of Western Vaccines DEAD After Missing For Two Weeks



I also have a very special guest who continues to inspire me, and I know he will inspire you. Imagine if you can, finding out at the age of four that your parents have been murdered.



Having to grapple with the fact that you will never experience the love of a parent.



Having to go through post-traumatic stress therapy with your siblings to deal with what you experienced at such a young age.



Being told time and time again, “It’s going to be tough for you to become successful. It is going to be tough for you to make it out of this.” Being told that your odds of success are slim, and that you will either end up in jail, or end up dead.



Only my guest can tell his story, and today, I have Justin Alliman on the show to talk life, sports, and youth.