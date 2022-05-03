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Jesus Said That Hypocrites Pray Out Loud In Church!
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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14 views • May 03, 2022
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And when thou prayest, thou shalt not be as the hypocrites are: for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and in the corners of the streets, that they may be seen of men. Verily I say unto you, They have their reward.

6 But thou, when thou prayest, enter into thy closet, and when thou hast shut thy door, pray to thy Father which is in secret; and thy Father which seeth in secret shall reward thee openly. Matthew 6:5-6
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truthsincerityhypocritesobedienceteachings of jesusonly one father
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