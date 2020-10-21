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Janet Phalen.The United Nations + Nils Melzer 2020 10 20 2020 205953
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20 views • October 21, 2020
We all want to know why that there was no mention of targeted Individuals, The targeted community or the word (Cybertorture) in Dr. Melzer's presentation. Janet Phelan contacted the UN and the press secretary of Nils Melzer. He/She claimed that there was no investigation into the matter. The press secretary said "You must be referring to the presentation back in March." We all want to know why? Why have we been deceived?
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