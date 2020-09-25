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COVID 19 Test Kits Sold In 2017!!! - WITS website shows the data (FOR ALL DETAILS PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION BELOW)
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57 views • September 25, 2020
Its extremely interesting to note that items such as CV 19 TEST KITS WERE IMPORTED/EXPORTED IN 2017
Below website is official website of WITS which stands for The World Integrated Trade Solution and is a trade software provided by the World Bank for users to query several international trade databases.
https://en.wikipedia.org/.../World_Integrated_Trade_Solution
It shows all countries ,amounts and other details.
https://wits.worldbank.org/.../WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215
How did they know that the world would come to need so much Medical ventilators back in 2017 that we now see being used in hospitals all over the world for patients in sever condition due to Covid ?
https://wits.worldbank.org/.../WLD/nomen/h5/product/901920
Name for CV 19 - how or did they already know about it in 2017? As per CDC website : " On February 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan, China. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19"
https://www.cdc.gov/.../cdcresponse/about-COVID-19.html
INDEED THEY WERE FAST TO CHANGE THE RECORDS - So World Health Organization are behind the site that have changed the name of the kits that were COVID-19 Test Kits back in 2017! One day later and they are now called Medical Test Kits!!!
Website: 05/09/2020
https://web.archive.org/web/20200905084636if_/https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2017/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215
Website: 06/09/2020
https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2017/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215
BUT …SOMETHING IS STILL LEFT UNCHANGED - which is on the link at the bottom of the page named Covid 19 medical supplies list:
“HS Classification Reference based on Covid-19 medical supplies list 2nd edition, prepared by World Customs Organization (WCO) and World Health Organization (WHO) “
When you click on it will open to following link and below will show:
http://wits.worldbank.org/data/public/hs-classification-reference_edition-2_en.pdf
Note that this document is updated 9th April 2020
Below website is official website of WITS which stands for The World Integrated Trade Solution and is a trade software provided by the World Bank for users to query several international trade databases.
https://en.wikipedia.org/.../World_Integrated_Trade_Solution
It shows all countries ,amounts and other details.
https://wits.worldbank.org/.../WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215
How did they know that the world would come to need so much Medical ventilators back in 2017 that we now see being used in hospitals all over the world for patients in sever condition due to Covid ?
https://wits.worldbank.org/.../WLD/nomen/h5/product/901920
Name for CV 19 - how or did they already know about it in 2017? As per CDC website : " On February 11, 2020, the World Health Organization announced an official name for the disease that is causing the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak, first identified in Wuhan, China. The new name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as COVID-19"
https://www.cdc.gov/.../cdcresponse/about-COVID-19.html
INDEED THEY WERE FAST TO CHANGE THE RECORDS - So World Health Organization are behind the site that have changed the name of the kits that were COVID-19 Test Kits back in 2017! One day later and they are now called Medical Test Kits!!!
Website: 05/09/2020
https://web.archive.org/web/20200905084636if_/https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2017/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215
Website: 06/09/2020
https://wits.worldbank.org/trade/comtrade/en/country/ALL/year/2017/tradeflow/Exports/partner/WLD/nomen/h5/product/300215
BUT …SOMETHING IS STILL LEFT UNCHANGED - which is on the link at the bottom of the page named Covid 19 medical supplies list:
“HS Classification Reference based on Covid-19 medical supplies list 2nd edition, prepared by World Customs Organization (WCO) and World Health Organization (WHO) “
When you click on it will open to following link and below will show:
http://wits.worldbank.org/data/public/hs-classification-reference_edition-2_en.pdf
Note that this document is updated 9th April 2020
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