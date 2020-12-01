SOS - Light up the Sky world wide protest December 24th 2020

On December 24, a worldwide protest will take place by means of an SOS light signal. You can participate wherever you are. Please do participate in this to maximize the impact. And please share this message with anyone who you can think of.For 7 minutes you give a light signal via a light source that is available to you. This can be a flash light or the lighting of the house in which you live. If you walk on the street, that’s okay. If you are elsewhere that’s fine too. It is important that you shine the light beam as best as possible towards the sky at a certain time.The SOS signal is given by 3 short pulses of 0.1 seconds each, followed by 3 long pulses of 0.5 seconds each and closed by 3 short pulses of 0.1 seconds each, and than all be repeated over again. Because of the individual action in 3 separate time zones the signal will therefore be visible 3 times in 24 hours, worldwide at equal times. Look in the table at the time zone in which you live, and determine the time at which you have to broadcast the signal. Below is also a link to a time zone convertor where you can look up a place close to you.Australia/Asia/Russia:West Australia/China 18:00/6:00 pm (AWST/CST)Eastern Siberia 19:00 (YAKT)Japan/N-S Korea 19:00 (JST/KST)East Australia 21:00/9:00 pm (AEDT)New Zealand 23:00/11:00 pm (NZDT)Europe/Africa/Middle East:UK/Iceland/West Africa 18:00/6:00 pm (GMT)Central Europe/Africa 19:00 (CET)East Europe/Africa 20:00 (EET)Russia/Middle East 21:00 (AST/MSK)India 23:30 (IST)The America’s:Alaska U.S. 17:00/5:00 pm (AKST)West U.S./Canada 18:00/6:00 pm (PST)Rocky Mountains U.S. 19:00/7:00 pm (MST)Central U.S. 20:00/8:00 pm (CST)East U.S./Canada 21:00/9:00 pm (EST)Peru/Colombia 21:00/9:00 pm (COT/PET)Caribbean 22:00/10:00 pm (AST)Brasil/Argentina/Chile 23:00 (BRT/ART/CLST)Our problems are worldwide the same because they have a similar cause worldwide. Politicians and leaders are easily corruptible by the same key figures over and over again. The key figures are unelected, but because they often have bought the power, they themselves are untouchable. They know that and they take advantage of it.But Humans have a lot of willingness to take action, but sometimes don't know what to do. However, also many people do not have the opportunity to attend a demonstration, because they are in a wheelchair or otherwise limited. In this way we give them an opportunity to do something. And the people who no longer believe the official narrative from the oppressor, but feel alone, it gives them a sense of fortitude and courage that they are not alone. And there are also people who have doubts, but are not (yet) aware of the how and why of this action. They may become curious and look for answers and may join another (light) protest in the future. This will have a tremendous impact on the leaders who have shrouded themselves in darkness and have not counted on this.You may not be spiritually inclined. You may have a religion or environment that prohibits, or otherwise makes it impossible, to question the absolute appearing authorities. Why you have doubts? Shared human values are under pressure worldwide on an unprecedented scale. Physical integrity, freedom of speech and thought are being restricted and will be declared insubordination. The so-called emergency laws will become perpetual and the people who do not cooperate will be banished as unwanted citizens or worse. In addition to the already effective abolition of existing constitutions, anti-conception and sterilization laws for humans are also being prepared, a 1- (or 0) child policy and a predetermined selection for marriage and birth. This, of course, in addition to all measures already in progress, such as continuous lockdowns, mandatory tests, vaccinations and quarantines, biomedical identification for detection and punishment and so on. No one in his right mind wants such inhuman, unnatural laws for posterity or for his own conscience. Which, moreover, are founded on the greatest lie in history, which already without the execution being complete, cause the most misery and most harsh polarization ever.Please don't think that a light protest will do nothing. Light is actually the most powerful source. For that which grows in the darkness will wither in the light. A well-known scientist from the last century had once argued that Energy is the product of mass and the speed of light. From this follows that the product of mass (the amount of people) and the SOS signal will produce an enormous amount of energy that is unparalleled. So you may see dozens of flash lights turn on in your area, which will amount to millions worldwide.So please hare with everyone you know. Be a warrior of, and for the light. Post it on websites, share it on social media, by e-mail or by letter/telephone/SMS. And please participate.The energy you release with this will pay for itself infinitely in a million times over.