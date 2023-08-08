Documental. Pandemia del coronavirus. Cronología de un genocidio programado.

Cronología de un Genocidio Programado”, una de las reseñas más completas y documentadas sobre la pandemia del Covid19.
Donaciones Fundación Bill y Melinda Gates al Imperial College London:
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants?q=Imperial%20College%20London
https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants?q=World%20Health%20Organization
Respuesta Ministerio de Sanidad Español (Cultivo y PCR):https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l7UaGjLzlE1hP6v2aWOMm_iTDEIQKyxZ/view?pli=1
Índice de Mortalidad Mundial por Años:
https://www.indexmundi.com/g/g.aspx?c=xx&v=26&l=es&fbclid=IwAR3xeOaeFYTDGWXYCjXmPZJeYT-pAFRgPrqeYSAdRzfItII9DVMP-qKHnVY
Donaciones a Organizaciones Sanitarias por Pfizer en el 2020:
https://www.transparencia-pfizer.es/transparencia2020
Estudios de los CDC, del Gobierno del Reino Unido y de la Universidad de Oxford (Las vacunas no funcionan):
https://expose--news-com.translate.goog/2021/09/12/three-studies-find-the-covid-19-vaccines-do-not-work/?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=es&_x_tr_hl=es&_x_tr_pto=nui
Datos ONS Mortalidad Niños Vacunados y No Vacunados:
https://contraelencierro.ascuas.org/302_veces_mas_probable_que_un_ninyo_vacunado_se_muera.htm
Atletas Muertos Entre el 2021 y 2022:
http://ramblalibre.com/2022/04/19/933-atletas-con-paros-cardiacos-617-muertos/
