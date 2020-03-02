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Episode 88 - The Truth About Secession - Part II
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9 views • March 02, 2020
In Episode #87, I introduced you to the concept of secession. We reviewed current and past secession movements and offered three reasons it is necessary AND good - decentralization, self-determination and competition. In this episode, I discuss the fourth reason secession is desirable - the idea that smaller is better. After that, we will discuss how secession is justified and I will do my best to dispel the most common objections to the concept of secession.
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