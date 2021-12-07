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Who Can You Trust for Healthcare?
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131 views • December 07, 2021
Healthcare today is disease care, not health care. Can you trust your MD, politicians, bean counters, insurance companies, the government? Overall, today's healthcare system needs so much revision that it should be scrapped and restarted with the idea of providing prevention, natural therapies, integrative strategies, holistic care and attention to the spiritual needs of each person.
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