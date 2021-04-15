BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Vaccine Syndrome
I am a Soldiers Voice
I am a Soldiers Voice
33 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
152 views • April 15, 2021
I have a story to tell and that story has the ability to do major damage to Pharma's Corrupt Vaccine Program. The father of my children was diagnosed with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. It was extremely rare, only 800 people in the world were known to have it, It is not genetic and it cannot be passed on to a partner, SO WHAT CAUSED IT?

Research 10 years from his 2001 Diagnosis of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria revealed it is caused by 2 factors 1. Total Bone Marrow Failure and 2. GENETIC MUTAGENESIS of the 1st and 2nd Kind.

How? When was it caused? Well before he made it into the Marine Corps he had to be in pristine shape and he definitely was. He made it! He was given the Anthrax Vaccine Series along with Flu shots and came out with his health declining.

35k on Gov Record Died from the Anthrax Vaccine. The numbers would have been even higher but they were DIRECT ORDERED to STOP REPORTING ALL DEATH AND INJURIES FROM THE ANTHRAX VACCINE. Do you really think they are telling you the truth about COVID VACCINE?

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria was CAUSED by 2 Factors 1. Gene Mutation! YES! they have the possibility to cause GENE MUTATIONS! Chris is PROOF!

This is why I have been shadow banned since the beginning! Government Records RAC-GWVI 2008:
https://www.va.gov/RAC-GWVI/docs/Committee_Documents/GWIandHealthofGWVeterans_RAC-GWVIReport_2008.pdf

Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Symptoms and Cause:
https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/paroxysmal-nocturnal-hemoglobinuria/

AUTOIMMUNITY: PMID https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20046868

Cpl Gerald Schwartz spoke on record on June 17, 1999 WAS SENTENCED 30 DAYS IN THE BRIGG, FINED AND DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE for refusal of taking the anthrax vaccine that was made mandatory in March 1998 by Bill Clinton
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/marines-face-court-martial/
Keywords
vaccinesanthrax vaccinecovid 19
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Argentinian official who oversaw Pfizer COVID trial now charged in fentanyl death cover-up

Argentinian official who oversaw Pfizer COVID trial now charged in fentanyl death cover-up

Willow Tohi
Methylchloroisothiazolinone: The Common Preservative That Could Irritate Your Skin

Methylchloroisothiazolinone: The Common Preservative That Could Irritate Your Skin

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Morning Exercise Associated With Lower Cardiometabolic Risk, Study Finds

Morning Exercise Associated With Lower Cardiometabolic Risk, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Study links fragmented daily rhythms to accelerated brain shrinkage

Study links fragmented daily rhythms to accelerated brain shrinkage

Willow Tohi
6 Common Mistakes and How to Do Squats Properly

6 Common Mistakes and How to Do Squats Properly

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy