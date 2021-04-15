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Vaccine Syndrome
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152 views • April 15, 2021
I have a story to tell and that story has the ability to do major damage to Pharma's Corrupt Vaccine Program. The father of my children was diagnosed with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. It was extremely rare, only 800 people in the world were known to have it, It is not genetic and it cannot be passed on to a partner, SO WHAT CAUSED IT?
Research 10 years from his 2001 Diagnosis of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria revealed it is caused by 2 factors 1. Total Bone Marrow Failure and 2. GENETIC MUTAGENESIS of the 1st and 2nd Kind.
How? When was it caused? Well before he made it into the Marine Corps he had to be in pristine shape and he definitely was. He made it! He was given the Anthrax Vaccine Series along with Flu shots and came out with his health declining.
35k on Gov Record Died from the Anthrax Vaccine. The numbers would have been even higher but they were DIRECT ORDERED to STOP REPORTING ALL DEATH AND INJURIES FROM THE ANTHRAX VACCINE. Do you really think they are telling you the truth about COVID VACCINE?
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria was CAUSED by 2 Factors 1. Gene Mutation! YES! they have the possibility to cause GENE MUTATIONS! Chris is PROOF!
This is why I have been shadow banned since the beginning! Government Records RAC-GWVI 2008:
https://www.va.gov/RAC-GWVI/docs/Committee_Documents/GWIandHealthofGWVeterans_RAC-GWVIReport_2008.pdf
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Symptoms and Cause:
https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/paroxysmal-nocturnal-hemoglobinuria/
AUTOIMMUNITY: PMID https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20046868
Cpl Gerald Schwartz spoke on record on June 17, 1999 WAS SENTENCED 30 DAYS IN THE BRIGG, FINED AND DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE for refusal of taking the anthrax vaccine that was made mandatory in March 1998 by Bill Clinton
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/marines-face-court-martial/
Research 10 years from his 2001 Diagnosis of Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria revealed it is caused by 2 factors 1. Total Bone Marrow Failure and 2. GENETIC MUTAGENESIS of the 1st and 2nd Kind.
How? When was it caused? Well before he made it into the Marine Corps he had to be in pristine shape and he definitely was. He made it! He was given the Anthrax Vaccine Series along with Flu shots and came out with his health declining.
35k on Gov Record Died from the Anthrax Vaccine. The numbers would have been even higher but they were DIRECT ORDERED to STOP REPORTING ALL DEATH AND INJURIES FROM THE ANTHRAX VACCINE. Do you really think they are telling you the truth about COVID VACCINE?
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria was CAUSED by 2 Factors 1. Gene Mutation! YES! they have the possibility to cause GENE MUTATIONS! Chris is PROOF!
This is why I have been shadow banned since the beginning! Government Records RAC-GWVI 2008:
https://www.va.gov/RAC-GWVI/docs/Committee_Documents/GWIandHealthofGWVeterans_RAC-GWVIReport_2008.pdf
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Symptoms and Cause:
https://rarediseases.org/rare-diseases/paroxysmal-nocturnal-hemoglobinuria/
AUTOIMMUNITY: PMID https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/20046868
Cpl Gerald Schwartz spoke on record on June 17, 1999 WAS SENTENCED 30 DAYS IN THE BRIGG, FINED AND DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE for refusal of taking the anthrax vaccine that was made mandatory in March 1998 by Bill Clinton
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/marines-face-court-martial/
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