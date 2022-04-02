Tearing Apart America's Southern Border

[Bidan]'s Border Tsunami

* Migrants break through police barricade.

* Biden rolls back more Trump policies including Title 42, inviting illegals to rush border.

* Title 42 was used by DJT in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the plandemic.

* By dropping it, he’s essentially admitting COVID is over.

* So why is he still asking for billions more in COVID aid -- and why do we still have to wear masks?

* He saw Russian troops amassing across the Atlantic months in advance, but he doesn’t see caravans coming toward our border?

* Or is he choosing to ignore it?





Jesse Watters Primetime | 1 April 2022