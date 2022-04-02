Tearing Apart America's Southern Border

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[Bidan]'s Border Tsunami
* Migrants break through police barricade.
* Biden rolls back more Trump policies including Title 42, inviting illegals to rush border.
* Title 42 was used by DJT in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the plandemic.
* By dropping it, he’s essentially admitting COVID is over.
* So why is he still asking for billions more in COVID aid -- and why do we still have to wear masks?
* He saw Russian troops amassing across the Atlantic months in advance, but he doesn’t see caravans coming toward our border?
* Or is he choosing to ignore it?
Jesse Watters Primetime | 1 April 2022