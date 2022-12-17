God created you with a physical body, a soul from the spirit world, and a dead spirit that needs to be born again as a result of Adam's sin. The body is a vehicle for the soul to move around on the earth.



The soul controls the body through the brain and uses it to express itself in the physical world. When you die someday and your body decays in the grave, your soul will continue to live on in eternity. In short, the soul is the real you.



Your personality, talents, memories and all the things that you have learned on earth are stored in your soul. Emotional traumas may not initially hurt you, but when your soul is wounded by family, friends and even yourself, the emotional trauma begins to express itself as sickness in the body.



Jesus came to heal the brokenhearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and set at liberty them that are bruised but pastors are sending people to psychologist's, psychiatrist's and even mental institutions for help.



What has happened to the modern church? Hosea's warning about people being destroyed for lack of knowledge is true. You have only to look around to see mankind's ignorance about the matter. Nowhere in the Bible does it say that you have to live your life spiritually and physically crippled. Don't be destroyed for lack of knowledge!

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2014/RLJ-1444.pdf

Sickness & Soul Damage

Part 1: What is a Soul?

RLJ-1444 -- MAY 18, 2014

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm





