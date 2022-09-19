Atlantis-Egyptian Energy Healing for Fractals of God Incarnated as Humans w/Dr. Kathy Forti: MC #92

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, learn how to one doctor’s pursuit into wellness and metaphysics lead her to research the healing energies in the Egyptian pyramids, crystals, sound healing frequencies, and even her own near-death experience lead to creating energy healing technology called, Trinfinity 8. She documents her journey in her book, “Fractals of God”. Doctor Kathi Forti, welcome to Merkaba Chakras!





There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras



For more information on where to locate a Trinfinity 8 practitioner in your areas and to learn about Doctor Kathy Forti’s offerings, please visit her websites: https://trinfinity8.com/

https://ascension11.com/

http://stackslibraryoftruth.com/





Dr. Beverly Rubik, NIH Program Advisory Board ('92-'97). 5G radiation causes CV-19 symptoms.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/



To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/



Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/



#DrKathyJForti, #atlantis , #energyhealing , #egyptianenergyhealing , #ascension, #trinfinity8 , #ascension11 , #transcendentalmeditation, #5thdimension , #consciousness , #crystalhealing , #starseeds , #tulkuchildren, #reincarnation, #newearth , #lemuriaatlantistechnology , #spiritualawakening, #channeling , #3rddimension, #frequencies , #Buddhism, #psychologyconsultant , #pyramidportals , #aliens , #aliensouls, #angelsouls, #cymatics, #soundfrequencyresearch