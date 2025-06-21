Christian MAGA's Theological War Over Israel/Iran | Minnesota Killer Was in NAR Cult | 6/20/25

Weekly News Report! Christian MAGA is at arms this week over Biblical prophecy, with dispensationalists pushing heavily for Trump to take out Iran's nuclear facilities and others calling for no war. Trump threw Tulsi Gabbard under the bus and said his DNI is wrong if she said Iran was not close to nuclear capability. Authorities have arrested the assassin of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband. Questions remain on just who Vance Boelter is, and was he tied to a religious cult? In other news the man with the world's highest recorded IQ says he believes Jesus Christ is God and is "the way and the truth and the life." In good news, a rotation of 50 Amish people are keeping up the good work rebuilding in North Carolina. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News!

