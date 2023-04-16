Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brother Changdao showed Nicole the food preparation area and dining hall of the NFSC Base
17 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 16 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2ebjcv1643

04/12/2023 Brother Changdao showed Nicole the food preparation area and dining hall of the NFSC Base. From the scale of the food preparation area, you can tell that it is not for a single family to use but for large guest banquets. In past decades, this place was generally used for preparing buffet meals for 100-200 people.

 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/12/2023 长岛哥带妮可参观新中国联邦基地的备餐间和餐厅。从备餐间的规模可以看得出，这里不是供一个家庭使用，而是用来做大型的宾客宴请。在过去几十年，这里基本上是用作为100-200人准备自助餐。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket