https://gettr.com/post/p2ebjcv1643

04/12/2023 Brother Changdao showed Nicole the food preparation area and dining hall of the NFSC Base. From the scale of the food preparation area, you can tell that it is not for a single family to use but for large guest banquets. In past decades, this place was generally used for preparing buffet meals for 100-200 people.

04/12/2023 长岛哥带妮可参观新中国联邦基地的备餐间和餐厅。从备餐间的规模可以看得出，这里不是供一个家庭使用，而是用来做大型的宾客宴请。在过去几十年，这里基本上是用作为100-200人准备自助餐。

