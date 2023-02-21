Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hans Trooper is General Trooper singing a metal song in a bar in july 2011
15 views
channel image
Hans Trooper
Published Yesterday |

Hi, my name is Hans Trooper, and I'm a singer, a dancer, a musician, and I performed this metal song in late July of 2011, in a bar called Cocktail Lounge, in the city of Joliette, Quebec, in front of a crowd of about 300 clubbers, in and outside the bar.

Hans Trooper copyright 2011. Ⓒ

Hans Trooper 2011 tous droits réservés. Ⓒ

Keywords
hotsingermanlyballsyhanstroopersergeanttroopergeneraltrooper

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket