Hans Trooper is General Trooper singing a metal song in a bar in july 2011

Hi, my name is Hans Trooper, and I'm a singer, a dancer, a musician, and I performed this metal song in late July of 2011, in a bar called Cocktail Lounge, in the city of Joliette, Quebec, in front of a crowd of about 300 clubbers, in and outside the bar.
Hans Trooper copyright 2011. Ⓒ
Hans Trooper 2011 tous droits réservés. Ⓒ
