WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 6SEP22 - Plane Nearly Crashes during Storm

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/pLCSOWFKmmE
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #196
Links to sources:
Plane Nearly Crashes During Storm - https://www.reddit.com/r/aviation/com...
Ground Loop - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJ9Cn...
Tail Camera - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hjUcu...
Landing On A Road - https://www.instagram.com/p/CgoXqWqMgoc/
Sandstorm - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/fcHltr...
Tire Bursts - https://twitter.com/Aerospacetalk/sta...
Heavy Plane - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4TyfY...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet