29.05.2024 The WHO’s Role in the Covid Fiasco

The WHO reaction to Covid showed the world how far people will go to make a killing off a „health emergency“, obviously not caring about the damage made. The same incentives are dominating as the WHO is pushing to extend the regulations and funding for „health emergencies“. But more and more independent people-journalists are exposing their inacceptable public-health crimes. Veryofficialnews.substack.com this brilliant research which we are honored to publish in this podcast. Watch and share!