29.05.2024 The WHO’s Role in the Covid Fiasco

The WHO reaction to Covid showed the world how far people will go to make a killing off a „health emergency“, obviously not caring about the damage made. The same incentives are dominating as the WHO is pushing to extend the regulations and funding for „health emergencies“. But more and more independent people-journalists are exposing their inacceptable public-health crimes. Veryofficialnews.substack.com this brilliant research which we are honored to publish in this podcast. Watch and share!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.