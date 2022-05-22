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Table-Top Simulation Last Year, Scenario: May, 2022, Monkeypox Outbreak; It's Event 201 Repeated (mirrored)
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121 views • May 22, 2022
Table-Top Simulation Last Year, Scenario: May, 2022, Monkeypox Outbreak; It's Event 201 Repeated (mirrored)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/GshsjKnUqFc
Do we "LOL', or cry? Can we learn from our mistakes, as the psychopathic 'elite' learn from there mistakes? Can we do anything different? Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected].
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://rumble.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth
https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
https://brownstone.org/articles/monkeypox-was-a-table-top-simulation-only-last-year/
https://www.politico.eu/article/russia-takes-first-steps-to-withdraw-from-wto-who/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4534668/lab-monkey-escape-virus-outbreak-fears/
https://www.news-medical.net/health/Monkeypox-2003-US-Outbreak.aspx
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth3 KAFKA at:-
https://youtu.be/GshsjKnUqFc
Do we "LOL', or cry? Can we learn from our mistakes, as the psychopathic 'elite' learn from there mistakes? Can we do anything different? Links are below.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected].
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth1
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iDLeNSGfowadOuJ8RAKrQ
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://odysee.com/@neverlosetruth:0
https://rumble.com/user/neverlosetruth
https://twitter.com/neverlosetruth
https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf
https://brownstone.org/articles/monkeypox-was-a-table-top-simulation-only-last-year/
https://www.politico.eu/article/russia-takes-first-steps-to-withdraw-from-wto-who/
https://www.the-sun.com/news/4534668/lab-monkey-escape-virus-outbreak-fears/
https://www.news-medical.net/health/Monkeypox-2003-US-Outbreak.aspx
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