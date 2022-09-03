Feel Good story. Wonderful American family from Seattle and their Ice Cream business. I love it. Let's reclaim our country now ! Arrest the Pedos.and the Criminals.

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This Mom and Son are great examples of what we ( I am speaking for myself ) the country needs to go back to. No more Antifa. No more BLM. No more Sniffers or Old Hag Drunks like Pelosi. No more Bozos like that jerk from El Paso. No more big Black Mouth Sea Bass Bitches like Maxine Waters. No more deformed humans like Jerry Nadler with his waist that goes up to his chin. No more well mannered children like Hunter Biden. No more criminals like most of our politicians. You get the picture. Now let's go eat some ice cream !