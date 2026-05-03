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Daniel 11 predicted the Vietnam War but most Seventh Day Adventists missed it. Bible Prophecy encourages faith in the Bible and should be studied more than using Ellen White's writings in the pulpit. TUCKER & RUSSELL BRAND Daniel 11: The King Does as He Pleases
61% of Americans See Trump’s Iran War as ‘Mistake’, Far Outpacing Disapproval of Vietnam and Iraq: Poll. “In Iraq, it took more than three years to reach that high. In Vietnam, it took six years.” Vietnam tops China in US intellectual property threat level, EU lands on Watchlist. Taiwan expresses concern after China calls the island biggest risk in US-China relations. Japan’s Takaichi pledges deeper energy cooperation with Vietnam. Takaichi signs six agreements with Vietnam, including on technology, agriculture and space, during a trip to Hanoi. US names Vietnam as Priority Nation on IP watch list.
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