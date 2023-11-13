Jeremy Nell: Riaan Roux - on Siener van Rensburg
14 views
•
Published Yesterday
•
Keywords
south africaboersanglo-boer warjerm warfareafrikaneranna badenhorstanna sophia krugerbattle of magersfonteinbattle of tweeboschboer prophetboer warsfarming heritagegereformeerde kerkkoos de la reymodder rivernicolaas pieter johannes janse van rensburgsouth african republicstories from south africa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos