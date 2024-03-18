There Are Casualties Among US Army Officers: Russia Destroyed 3rd PATRIOT System Within a Week

Meanwhile, it became known about the destruction of another US Patriot air defense system on the territory of Ukraine. This was announced by the Chief of Staff of the United Group of Forces, Colonel-General Alexei Kim. Sergei Shoigu was shown numerous shots of the destruction of Western military equipment and enemy manpower. In addition, Colonel-General Alexei Kim also showed Sergei Shoigu footage of the destruction of the American Patriot air defense system along with its radar.............

******************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/