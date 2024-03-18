Create New Account
There Are Casualties Among US Army Officers: Russia Destroyed 3rd PATRIOT System Within a Week
The Prisoner
9016 Subscribers
Published 19 hours ago

Meanwhile, it became known about the destruction of another US Patriot air defense system on the territory of Ukraine. This was announced by the Chief of Staff of the United Group of Forces, Colonel-General Alexei Kim. Sergei Shoigu was shown numerous shots of the destruction of Western military equipment and enemy manpower. In addition, Colonel-General Alexei Kim also showed Sergei Shoigu footage of the destruction of the American Patriot air defense system along with its radar.............

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

patriotukraineair defence system

