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THE WORST MOST DIABOLICAL EVIL PEOPLE OF 2021
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92 views • January 03, 2022
THE WORST MOST DIABOLICAL EVIL PEOPLE OF 2021
Crrow 777 returns to SGT Report for a year end wrap as we discuss the worst people of 2021, and the worst people of all-time. Thanks for tuning in.
***Email Rose for the documents discussed in this interview:***
[email protected]
80% of the people have SLAVE MENTALITY - Friedrich Nietzsche – Nowadays I'd say it's 90% at least
source:
SGT Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YmyHNT8ESk4d/
Crrow 777 returns to SGT Report for a year end wrap as we discuss the worst people of 2021, and the worst people of all-time. Thanks for tuning in.
***Email Rose for the documents discussed in this interview:***
[email protected]
80% of the people have SLAVE MENTALITY - Friedrich Nietzsche – Nowadays I'd say it's 90% at least
source:
SGT Report
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YmyHNT8ESk4d/
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