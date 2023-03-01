Douglas Macgregor: UKRAINE WILL BE DESTROYED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
0:30 Is Ukraine he 51st state, controlling the US government and US military 2:20 Washington DC, London, Paris and Berlin all committed to destroying Putin. The rest of NATO is losing interest and hope.
6:00 Germany will be the first to abandon the war
7:40 No one is seeking for peace so Ukraine will be destroyed
11:40 Russia pumping out weapons 24 hours a day. Ukraine can't get munitions.
13:15 Ukraine has no chance of winning without NATO joining war officially 15:50 Russian becoming impatient with Putin's slow calculated moves. Putin's Allies will abandon him if he behaves like a butcher. 17:35 Bio labs in Ukraine creating diseases
19:30 50,000 kids have gone missing in this war. Where are they?
20:20 Victoria Nuland confirmed the US bio labs in senate testimony Check out Colonel Macgregor's new book: https://www.amazon.com/Margin-Victory-Battles-Changed-Modern/dp/1612519962
Subscribe and hit the bell to be notified of new videos: / @stephengardner1 Who is Stephen Gardner? Stephen Gardner is a best-selling financial author with 8 books. He is also does financial coaching to show clients how to build wealth and quickly eliminate their debt using his FOCUS method. His most popular book is Taming Wall Street. The two strategies taught in Taming Wall Street did NOT lose money during the coronavirus market drop, The Great Recession or the Great Depression. Get a FREE digital copy of Stephen Gardner's best-selling book Taming Wall Street: https://www.yourbridgeplan.com/work-w... Don't like digital books, buy Taming Wall Street on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Taming-Wall-St... Stephen is on a mission to help strengthen America one family at a time. #douglasmacgregor #scottritter #putin #russia #russiaukrainewar #biden #useconomy2022 #recession #stockmarket #dailynews #fauci #trump #dowjones #sandp500 #gold #socialsecurity #ssi #ssdi #ssa #irs #wef #worldeconomicforum