"Jeffrey Epstein is just the tip of the iceberg, it gets worse!" - Whitney Webb | Redacted

Journalist Whitney Webb sits down with Redacted's Clayton Morris for a dense conversation about her bombshell new book on Jeffrey Epstein's deep connections to the world's biggest power players. She exposes the deep corruption and cover up at the heart of the western power structure.





✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc





✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com