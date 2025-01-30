BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
There were 64 people on board the plane that crashed in DC, including 60 passengers & 4 crew members - 4 survivors, Part 3
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
Follow
208 views • 3 months ago

There were 64 people on board the plane that crashed in Washington, including 60 passengers and 4 crew members.

Four survivors were pulled from the water and are receiving medical assistance, the local NBC affiliate reports. 

There were three military personnel on board the helicopter that collided with the airliner near Reagan Airport, CNN reports.

The Pentagon chief stated the department is monitoring the situation, and is ready to deploy resources to respond.

The Department of Homeland Security reported that it was deploying "all available resources" of the Coast Guard for the rescue operation. 

Also:  The Black Hawk helicopter that collided with a passenger jet over Washington was on a training flight, CNN reports. 

The bodies of 18 victims have been pulled from a river in Washington where a passenger jet crashed into a military helicopter, CBS reports, citing police.

And:  Trump issued a Immediate Release brief statement regarding the situation in DC. 

politicseventscurrent
