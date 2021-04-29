U.S Needs To Decouple With CCP on the Global Scale

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4/26/2021 Jonathan Ward: CCP sees democracy as a threat to it. They use criticism against America and its efforts to promote democracy as advancing their goals. So America’s economic strategy, military strategy should be bringing the alliance system closer together on this issue and start cutting Beijing off from financing, from Western technology.