This is what's 'really disturbing' about Trump's Georgia indictment: Tom Fitton
GalacticStorm
2088 Subscribers
91 views
Published Yesterday

This is what's 'really disturbing' about Trump's Georgia indictment: Tom Fitton with Stuart Varney on F Business News.


Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses Trump's Georgia indictment as Fulton County D.A. Fani Willis sets a 6-month timetable for the trial and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Biden's involvement in Hunter's business dealings.

Keywords
arresttom fittonindictmentpresident donald j trump

