Rose Rumball, "Our Lady on the River Against Human & Sex Trafficking" Event, Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch
Published a day ago

Eileen talks to Rose Rumball about how God opened her eyes to the horrors of sex trafficking. 

Now, it’s her ministry and her mission to do all she can to help these victims.  Help to make her fundraiser a huge success;  It is going to be a wonderful event!

