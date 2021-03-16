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Internment Camps [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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70 views • March 16, 2021
Zachary Denman, March 11, 2021
Internment camps were set up for people who consistently broke the rules and did not obey the agenda. After Kain was taken by the authorities, Jara goes in search of Kain. He becomes docile and compliant to their rule so Jara motivates him to escape…
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
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Internment camps were set up for people who consistently broke the rules and did not obey the agenda. After Kain was taken by the authorities, Jara goes in search of Kain. He becomes docile and compliant to their rule so Jara motivates him to escape…
Please Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/zacharydenman
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
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