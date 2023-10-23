10/22/2023 Warfield MBC Revival

1 Thessalonians 5:6-8 Wake Up!

Intro: As long as people can go on vacation, go to Walmart, Go to a sporting event or concert or go fishing or watch a sporting event they are oblivious to what is going on in the world. During Noah’s time people were asleep. During Sodom and Gomorrah, people were asleep. During the first coming of Jesus people were asleep. Now for Jesus second coming people are asleep. What will it take to wake them up?