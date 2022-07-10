IS THE WHOLE HOUSE OF CARDS COMING DOWN?!

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Jul 7, 2022
Look at all the cards coming down! (But stay diligent and vigilant for the next wave of hogwash! What do you think it will be!)
- Boris Johnson resigns
- Cuomo resined previously
- CDC gets rid of testing in order to fly
- Airlines get rid of masks
- Court tells LAUSD it can't require the needle
- Coach Joe gets to pray at school
- Roe v Wade overturned
- EPA cannot regulate emissions
- Georgia Guidestones destroyed
- Amtrak drops needle requirement
- Wells Fargo drops masks and testing for employees
- Bank of America drops masks and testing for employees
- Court tells Maine it has to allow tuition aid to go to religious schools
+ what have I missed?! Add to this list in a comment below.