IS THE WHOLE HOUSE OF CARDS COMING DOWN?!

Jul 7, 2022





Look at all the cards coming down! (But stay diligent and vigilant for the next wave of hogwash! What do you think it will be!)

- Boris Johnson resigns

- Cuomo resined previously

- CDC gets rid of testing in order to fly

- Airlines get rid of masks

- Court tells LAUSD it can't require the needle

- Coach Joe gets to pray at school

- Roe v Wade overturned

- EPA cannot regulate emissions

- Georgia Guidestones destroyed

- Amtrak drops needle requirement

- Wells Fargo drops masks and testing for employees

- Bank of America drops masks and testing for employees

- Court tells Maine it has to allow tuition aid to go to religious schools

+ what have I missed?! Add to this list in a comment below.