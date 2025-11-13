BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Veto in the UNSC, bombing whoever they want, steady weapons deliveries, & media whitewashing will do just fine - Bibi 🤮
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1337 followers
66 views • 2 days ago

Netanyahu says Israel doesn’t need American boots on the ground to fight for them.

A U.S. veto in the UNSC, bombing whoever they want, steady weapons deliveries, and media whitewashing will do just fine.

Adding, from released email Dec 2015, from Epstein to Landon Thomas, Jr. Financial Reporter of NY Times:

Epstein mocked Trump for lusting after girls in his pool 

Newly released emails show Jeffrey Epstein ridiculed Donald Trump for ogling young women in the sex offender’s premises.

💬 “Have them ask my houseman about Donald almost walking through the door leaving his nose print on the glass as young women were swimming in the pool and he was so focused he walked straight into the door."

The letters cast doubt on Trump's insistence that he had no idea of Epstein's sex trafficking.

The disgraced billionaire claimed Trump knew "about the girls."

