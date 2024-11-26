Bud Nip is a trade name for the pesticide chlorpropham, also known as CIPC sprayed on US crops. Banned in the EU!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chlorpropham is a herbicide and plant growth regulator that is used to prevent sprouting in a variety of crops. Banned in the EU.
- Vegetables: Carrots, onions, spinach, tomatoes, lima and snap beans, garlic, and sugar beets
- Fruits: Blueberries, cranberries, and cane fruit
- Other crops: Alfalfa, ladino clover, seed grass, soybeans, safflower, and gladiol
Budnip killed animals in laboratory settings and has been shown to cause tumors.
Symptoms of poisoning in laboratory animals have included listlessness, incoordination, nose bleeds, protruding eyes, bloody tears, difficulty in breathing, prostration, inability to urinate, high fevers, and death. Autopsies of animals have shown inflammation of the stomach and intestinal lining, congestion of the brain, lungs and other organs, and degenerative changes in the kidneys and liver.
Reproductive Effects Long-term exposure to chlorpropham may cause adverse reproductive effects. Chlorpropham may cross the placenta
