The Dark side of the unconditional gender Affirmation
“We bar kids … from being able to drink or smoke cigarettes or buy marijuana or rent a car. I've been traveling a lot and sometimes I can't even get a hotel room because I'm under the age of 21. And yet, I still was able to get my breasts removed when I was 15,” says Chloe Cole. “I fell into the delusion that I was actually a boy just living within a girl’s body,” Cole says. She began taking puberty blockers and then testosterone at age 13. She got a....

