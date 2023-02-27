Create New Account
God Took Him
Pastor Jack Ward
Published 18 hours ago

Enoch is one of the most fascinating people in the Bible.  The only person God took away quietly.  Not secretly because it was known by the fact that we  have his story.  But taken without any fanfare.  Now Elijah was taken with a chariot of fire in a fabulous event with great glory.  Not Enoch.  He was and he was not.   Very simple but very profound. 

bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church

