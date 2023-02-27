God Took Him

Enoch is one of the most
fascinating people in the Bible. The
only person God took away quietly. Not
secretly because it was known by the fact that we have his story. But taken without any fanfare. Now Elijah was taken with a chariot of fire
in a fabulous event with great glory.
Not Enoch. He was and he was not. Very simple but very profound.
