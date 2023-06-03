Create New Account
The Weaponization of Empathy – Gay Pride Month
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Discovering the Jewish Jesus with Rabbi Schneider


June 1, 2023


Join Rabbi Schneider today on YouTube Live at 12PM ET as he speaks on the LGBTQ’s use of propaganda and psychological warfare to manipulate our culture and children.


Rabbi will share on the weaponization of empathy. Please share with your friends and family.


Join the Movement to take the rainbow back: https://TakingTheRainbowBack.com


