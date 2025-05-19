The Tax And Money Show Episode 61 with Kevin J. Johnston - BAD LANGUAGE

THE TAX & MONEY SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston – Episode 61: BAD LANGUAGE





In Episode 61 of The Tax & Money Show, Kevin J. Johnston exposes how the Canada Revenue Agency manipulates language to create fear, confusion, and blind obedience. Words like "required," "must," and "mandatory" are thrown around by the CRA to intimidate Canadians into submission—yet these words often carry no lawful obligation. Kevin breaks down these deceptive tactics, revealing how understanding the actual definitions can give you the power to say “No” with confidence.





HAVE CORPORATE DEBT? SELL KEVIN J. JOHNSTON YOUR CORPORATION AND HE WILL TAKE ALL YOUR DEBT AWAY: www.KevinJJohnston.biz





This episode digs deep into LEGALESE—the lawyer-crafted language the government uses to sound authoritative while remaining intentionally vague. Kevin decodes terms like “agent,” “taxpayer,” “resident,” and “income,” explaining how their true legal meanings differ drastically from the everyday definitions the average Canadian understands. It's not just what they say—it's what they don't want you to know that counts.





Kevin shares real-world examples of CRA correspondence that misleads business owners into thinking they have no legal options. You'll see how one misinterpreted word can lead to years of unnecessary payments and crippling stress. This episode arms viewers with the linguistic tools to fight back and win. Understanding your rights starts with understanding their language.





Don’t miss the final segment where Kevin shows how to rewrite CRA letters in plain English—and respond in ways that protect your legal position. This knowledge is essential for anyone facing audits, reassessments, or collections. Once you understand the con game of Legalese, the CRA loses its grip. It’s time to dismantle their language and regain your freedom.





------

