Why Did Putin Do This?

War Machine

* World’s elite seemed stunned by Russia’s invasion.

* DC: Putin is irrational and too hard to predict!

* Moments like these demand clear thinking.

* Now is the time to ignore people who’ve been consistently wrong and instead listen carefully to people who’ve gotten it right.

* We’ll be paying for [Bidan]’s recklessness forever.

* Farage predicted the current crisis in 2014 and warned: don’t poke the bear.





p.s. Putin is accomplishing several goals:

* He is defending Russia from NATO’s encroachments and provocations.

* He is working with the white hats to dismantle the Khazarian cabal (read: nazi) stronghold in Ukraine.

* He is taking out their bio-labs in the process.





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 March 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6302363341001

