Why Did Putin Do This?

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War Machine
* World’s elite seemed stunned by Russia’s invasion.
* DC: Putin is irrational and too hard to predict!
* Moments like these demand clear thinking.
* Now is the time to ignore people who’ve been consistently wrong and instead listen carefully to people who’ve gotten it right.
* We’ll be paying for [Bidan]’s recklessness forever.
* Farage predicted the current crisis in 2014 and warned: don’t poke the bear.
p.s. Putin is accomplishing several goals:
* He is defending Russia from NATO’s encroachments and provocations.
* He is working with the white hats to dismantle the Khazarian cabal (read: nazi) stronghold in Ukraine.
* He is taking out their bio-labs in the process.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 30 March 2022