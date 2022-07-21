Prayer for America

Over the upcoming days, I'm going to share clips with you from our recent Press Conference in Vegas. In these days of deceit and turmoil, there is nothing more important than having God's hands of protection over our country. We opened the day with Chaplain Howell Shaw sharing a blessing.

We invite you to bow your head as you listen to our opening prayer.

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