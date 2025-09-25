BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
We asked Americans: if you could lawfully & safely stop filing & paying income taxes, would you? Part 1
In this week’s Freedom Hour, we asked every day Americans why do you file and pay federal income tax? We also asked them if you could legally and safely stop filing and paying income tax would you stop filing and paying income tax?

We captured their raw, unfiltered responses as to why they file and pay federal income taxes. See the confusion, disbelief, and excitement on their faces and words when Peymon reveals to them that they can legally and safely keep their hard earned money and stop filing and paying federal income taxes forever!

Peymon, for over 33 years, and Freedom Law School, for over 29 years, have helped many Americans to live free of IRS deception, robbery, and slavery.

Tune into the exciting part 1 of this new series of interviews that Freedom Law School will be publishing. Learn how to live and breathe free of the IRS forever at Freedom Law School’s website FreedomLawSchool.org.


income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contention1031 exchange
